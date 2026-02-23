Hany Mukhtar headshot

Hany Mukhtar News: Scores in season opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Mukhtar took three shots, created one chance, and scored a goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over New England. He also committed four fouls and suffered three fouls in the contest.

Mukhtar found the back of the net in Nashville's season opener, and with a retooled attack, he has even more firepower to work with. With Cristian Espinoza in the mix now, Mukhtar could see a regression in his crossing totals if Espinoza takes over the majority of set piece duty. Up next is a road clash on Saturday against an FC Dallas side that conceded twice in their season opener.

Hany Mukhtar
Nashville SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hany Mukhtar See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hany Mukhtar See More
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form
Author Image
Deke Mathews
298 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back
Author Image
Deke Mathews
305 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing
Author Image
Deke Mathews
319 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha
Author Image
Deke Mathews
340 days ago
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
SOC
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist
Author Image
Deke Mathews
354 days ago