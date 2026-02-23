Hany Mukhtar News: Scores in season opener
Mukhtar took three shots, created one chance, and scored a goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over New England. He also committed four fouls and suffered three fouls in the contest.
Mukhtar found the back of the net in Nashville's season opener, and with a retooled attack, he has even more firepower to work with. With Cristian Espinoza in the mix now, Mukhtar could see a regression in his crossing totals if Espinoza takes over the majority of set piece duty. Up next is a road clash on Saturday against an FC Dallas side that conceded twice in their season opener.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hany Mukhtar See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form298 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back305 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing319 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha340 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist354 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hany Mukhtar See More