Hany Mukhtar News: Scores in season opener

Mukhtar took three shots, created one chance, and scored a goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over New England. He also committed four fouls and suffered three fouls in the contest.

Mukhtar found the back of the net in Nashville's season opener, and with a retooled attack, he has even more firepower to work with. With Cristian Espinoza in the mix now, Mukhtar could see a regression in his crossing totals if Espinoza takes over the majority of set piece duty. Up next is a road clash on Saturday against an FC Dallas side that conceded twice in their season opener.