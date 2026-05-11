Hany Mukhtar headshot

Hany Mukhtar News: Sees yellow in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Mukhtar took four shots (zero on goal), sent in five crosses, created one chance, and picked up a yellow card in Saturday's 2-2 draw with D.C. United.

Mukhtar was a nuisance in the attack despite not making a mark on the scoresheet. The attacker has three goals and five assists on the campaign, and up next, he faces a New England Revolution side that he scored against in the season opener. Nashville travels to face the Revs on Wednesday, who are 6-0-0 at home to start 2026.

Hany Mukhtar
Nashville SC
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