Hany Mukhtar News: Sees yellow in draw
Mukhtar took four shots (zero on goal), sent in five crosses, created one chance, and picked up a yellow card in Saturday's 2-2 draw with D.C. United.
Mukhtar was a nuisance in the attack despite not making a mark on the scoresheet. The attacker has three goals and five assists on the campaign, and up next, he faces a New England Revolution side that he scored against in the season opener. Nashville travels to face the Revs on Wednesday, who are 6-0-0 at home to start 2026.
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