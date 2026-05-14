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Hany Mukhtar News: Six crosses in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Mukhtar took two shots (off target), sent in six crosses, and took four corners in Wednesday's 3-0 win over New England.

While Mukhtar didn't make his mark on the scoresheet, he was a constant threat going forward, fueling Nashville to a big road win in a battle of the top two teams in the Eastern Conference. Up next is a home bout with LAFC on Saturday.

Hany Mukhtar
Nashville SC
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