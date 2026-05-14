Hany Mukhtar News: Six crosses in win
Mukhtar took two shots (off target), sent in six crosses, and took four corners in Wednesday's 3-0 win over New England.
While Mukhtar didn't make his mark on the scoresheet, he was a constant threat going forward, fueling Nashville to a big road win in a battle of the top two teams in the Eastern Conference. Up next is a home bout with LAFC on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hany Mukhtar See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding FormMay 1, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce BackApril 24, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding FootingApril 10, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up ZahaMarch 20, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the SpecialistMarch 6, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hany Mukhtar See More