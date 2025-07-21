Menu
Hany Mukhtar News: Snaps goal scoring streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Mukhtar took two shots on goal, sent in five crosses, took four corner kicks, and created three chances in Saturday's 1-0 win over Toronto FC. He also committed two fouls and picked up a yellow card.

Mukhtar's multi-game scoring streak came to an end despite another strong night on the attacking end. He'll participate in the MLS All-Star game in Austin on Wednesday ahead of a quick turnaround on the road at San Diego FC on Friday.

Hany Mukhtar
Nashville SC
