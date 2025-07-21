Hany Mukhtar News: Snaps goal scoring streak

Mukhtar took two shots on goal, sent in five crosses, took four corner kicks, and created three chances in Saturday's 1-0 win over Toronto FC. He also committed two fouls and picked up a yellow card.

Mukhtar's multi-game scoring streak came to an end despite another strong night on the attacking end. He'll participate in the MLS All-Star game in Austin on Wednesday ahead of a quick turnaround on the road at San Diego FC on Friday.