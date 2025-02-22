Fantasy Soccer
Hany Mukhtar headshot

Hany Mukhtar News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Mukhtar (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's meeting with New England Revolution.

Mukhtar should be one of his side's top offensive threats assuming he's ready to play a lot of minutes, especially if he continues to take set pieces. During the 2024 MLS season, the attacker racked up eight goals and eight assists in 32 appearances while averaging 3.2 shots and 2.6 chances created per game.

Hany Mukhtar
Nashville SC
