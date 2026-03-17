Hany Mukhtar News: Stoppage time match winner

Mukhtar took two shots on goal, sent in two crosses, and scored the match winner in the 94th minute of Saturday's 1-0 win at Columbus.

Mukhtar subbed into the match at halftime and poked home the match winner from close range to lift Nashville to a big win on the road. Up next he'll look to help the Boys in Gold take down Miami in the second leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup tilt on Wednesday before returning home to face Orlando City SC on Saturday.