Hany Mukhtar News: Two assists in win
Mukhtar took five shots (two on goal), created three chances, and assisted twice in Saturday's 2-0 win over Atlanta United.
Mukhtar assumed a more attacking role with Sam Surridge sidelined, matching his season high with five shots and registering multiple assists for the first time this season. Look for Mukhtar to continue to pull the strings in a strong matchup at home against Charlotte FC on Saturday.
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