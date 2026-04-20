Hany Mukhtar headshot

Hany Mukhtar News: Two assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Mukhtar took five shots (two on goal), created three chances, and assisted twice in Saturday's 2-0 win over Atlanta United.

Mukhtar assumed a more attacking role with Sam Surridge sidelined, matching his season high with five shots and registering multiple assists for the first time this season. Look for Mukhtar to continue to pull the strings in a strong matchup at home against Charlotte FC on Saturday.

Hany Mukhtar
Nashville SC
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