Hany Mukhtar headshot

Hany Mukhtar News: Two goals, one assist in big win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Mukhtar took four shots on goals, scored twice, and added an assist in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Chicago Fire.

Mukhtar was a handful from the opening whistle, registering his fourth goal and third assist of the 2025 campaign. He'll continue to fuel Nashville's attack in Saturday's road match against an Atlanta United team in the midst of a three game losing streak.

Hany Mukhtar
Nashville SC
