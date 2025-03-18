Harbor Miller Injury: Heading out with NT

Miller has been called up by USA U18 for the friendly matches against Morocco U18 and Norway U18 on March 22 and March 25, respectively.

Miller has started as the right-back in the last two games for LA Galaxy but will miss Saturday's match against Minnesota due to a call-up. He should return in time to face Orlando on March 29. His absence will force a change in the starting XI with Miki Yamane likely making his first start since recovering from injury.