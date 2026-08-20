Harbor Miller News: First goal involvement of season

Miller had an assist with his lone chance created while crossing twice inaccurately, making four interceptions, three tackles (winning two) and six clearances during Wednesday's 1-0 win over San Jose.

Miller set up Joseph Paintsil in the 79th minute assisting the lone goal of the match while leading the Galaxy in crosses, interceptions, tackles and clearances. The assist was the first goal involvement this season for Miller as he's combined for two shots, two chances created four crosses, seven tackles and 17 clearances over his last three starts.