Miller made a back heel pass to give Diego Fagundez the opportunity to open the scoring in the fourth minute in Dallas. Other than his lone goal and assist, the youngster is now averaging 1.3 shots, 1.0 chances created and 1.8 tackles per game over six matches played since establishing himself as a regular starter on the left flank. Despite being often subbed off in the second half, he could rack up some attacking stats when he's on the field for a side that performs much better offensively than defensively.