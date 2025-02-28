Fantasy Soccer
Haris Belkebla Injury: Doubtful for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Belkebla has a muscular discomfort and is a doubt for Sunday's clash against Toulouse, coach Alexandre Dujeux said in the press conference.

Belkebla is dealing with muscle discomfort and is questionable for Sunday's game. He is the team's playmaker and most important player, so his potential absence would be a big blow. If he is unavailable, Pierrick Capelle is likely to replace him in midfield.

Haris Belkebla
Angers
