Haris Belkebla Injury: Doubtful for Sunday

Belkebla is dealing with muscle discomfort and is questionable for Sunday's game. He is the team's playmaker and most important player, so his potential absence would be a big blow. If he is unavailable, Pierrick Capelle is likely to replace him in midfield.