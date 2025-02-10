Fantasy Soccer
Haris Belkebla Injury: Forced off Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Belkebla (quadriceps) was forced off in the 55th minute of Sunday's 2-0 defeat against Marseille after receiving a knock to his quadriceps in a duel with Ismael Bennacer. "Haris received a knock to his quadriceps. It bothered him and we decided to take him out," coach Alexandre Dujeux confirmed after the game.

Belkebla was forced off Sunday's game with a knock to his quadriceps. He is doubtful for Sunday's match against Reims and will likely undergo exams in the coming days to determine the severity of the injury. If it is revealed to be serious, Pierrick Capelle could see increased playing time.

