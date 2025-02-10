Haris Belkebla Injury: Forced off Sunday

Belkebla (quadriceps) was forced off in the 55th minute of Sunday's 2-0 defeat against Marseille after receiving a knock to his quadriceps in a duel with Ismael Bennacer. "Haris received a knock to his quadriceps. It bothered him and we decided to take him out," coach Alexandre Dujeux confirmed after the game.

