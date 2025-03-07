Fantasy Soccer
Haris Belkebla headshot

Haris Belkebla Injury: Late call for Brest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Belkebla (undisclosed) was back in training on Friday but will likely be a late call for Sunday's game against Brest, coach Alexandre Dujeux said in the press conference. "Haris was back in training today. I don't know if that will be enough to play in Brest."

Belkebla missed the last match against Toulouse due to injury but returned to team training on Friday. However, he remains doubtful for Sunday's game against Brest and will likely be a late decision. If he is unavailable, Yassine Belkhdim is expected to replace him in the starting lineup.

