Haris Belkebla Injury: Late call for Brest

Belkebla missed the last match against Toulouse due to injury but returned to team training on Friday. However, he remains doubtful for Sunday's game against Brest and will likely be a late decision. If he is unavailable, Yassine Belkhdim is expected to replace him in the starting lineup.