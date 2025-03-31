Fantasy Soccer
Haris Belkebla Injury: Picks up foot injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Belkebla was forced off in the 31st minute of Sunday's 3-0 defeat against Rennes after picking up a foot injury, coach Alexandre Dujeux said in a press conference. "Haris hurt his foot in the first half. I hope it's nothing serious."

Belkebla will be assessed in the coming days after suffering a foot injury that forced him off Sunday's game. If the injury proves to be serious and he needs to miss time, veteran Pierrick Capelle, who replaced him on Sunday, will take on a larger role in upcoming games.

