Haris Belkebla Injury: Picks up foot injury

Belkebla was forced off in the 31st minute of Sunday's 3-0 defeat against Rennes after picking up a foot injury, coach Alexandre Dujeux said in a press conference. "Haris hurt his foot in the first half. I hope it's nothing serious."

If the injury proves to be serious and he needs to miss time, veteran Pierrick Capelle, who replaced him on Sunday, will take on a larger role in upcoming games.