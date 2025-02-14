Haris Belkebla Injury: Training normally Friday

Belkebla (quadriceps) received a knock against Marseille but has been training on Friday and is likely to be available for Sunday's clash against Reims, coach Alexandre Dujeux said in the press conference.

