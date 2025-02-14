Fantasy Soccer
Haris Belkebla headshot

Haris Belkebla Injury: Training normally Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Belkebla (quadriceps) received a knock against Marseille but has been training on Friday and is likely to be available for Sunday's clash against Reims, coach Alexandre Dujeux said in the press conference.

Belkebla was forced off Sunday's game due to a knock. However, the injury was not deemed serious as he was training normally on Friday and should be available for Sunday's game. He could return directly to the starting lineup.

Haris Belkebla
Angers
