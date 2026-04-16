Haris Belkebla headshot

Haris Belkebla Injury: Uncertain for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Belkebla (undisclosed) is uncertain for Saturday's clash against Le Havre, according to coach Alexandre Dujeux. "Belkebla is uncertain."

Belkebla is uncertain for Saturday's clash against Le Havre due to an undisclosed injury. The midfielder is an undisputed starter when fit, so his potential absence could be felt, with Pierrick Capelle expected to start in midfield if he is unavailable.

Haris Belkebla
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