Haris Belkebla News: Available against Le Havre

Belkebla (undisclosed) has been included in the matchday squad for Saturday's clash against Le Havre and is expected to return to the starting lineup, the club posted.

Belkebla had been flagged as uncertain earlier in the week, but his inclusion in the squad is a clean bill of health heading into the weekend. The midfielder is an undisputed starter for Angers when fit and his return spares Pierrick Capelle from having to step into the role, giving coach Alexandre Dujeux his preferred midfield setup for a fixture that matters in the final stretch of the season.