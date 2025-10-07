Belkebla is maintaining his undisputed starting role in the midfield for Angers this season and has been contributing well in defensive phases, though he still needs to improve offensively. His contributions haven't translated into results for SCO, who are struggling in this early stretch of the season and currently sit 17th in the Ligue 1 standings. Belkebla and the team will look to get back on track, but two difficult fixtures await this month as they host Monaco before facing Lorient in an important match at Raymond-Kopa, then travel to the Velodrome in late October to face Marseille.