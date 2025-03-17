Haris Belkebla News: Everywhere in midfield

Belkebla had four tackles (two won), three clearances and four interceptions in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus Monaco.

Belkebla had a solid showing against Monaco despite Angers being handed a 2-0 defeat by the visitors. In 86 minutes played, the midfielder won the most duels in the match with nine, completed all three of his long ball passes, and was more times than any other player in the match. Belkebla has just one goal contribution in 20 Ligue 1 starts this season, so he will look to add to that tally and help Angers get back on track against Rennes on March 30.