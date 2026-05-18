Haris Tabakovic Injury: Ankle fracture ends WC dream

Tabakovic suffered an ankle fracture in the 72nd minute of Saturday's season finale against Hoffenheim and is expected to miss at least three months, ruling him out of the World Cup with Bosnia and Herzegovina this summer, according to Klix.

Tabakovic had scored earlier in the match before the injury occurred following a challenge with Ozan Kabak, and is now wearing a cast on his leg with an official diagnosis still pending. If surgery is required, the recovery timeline could extend to around six months, making his absence from the tournament virtually certain regardless. The striker ends a strong loan campaign at Gladbach with 13 goals and two assists across his 32 Bundesliga appearances (28 starts), having been one of the most productive strikers in the division before the cruel injury on what was supposed to be his farewell appearance. Tabakovic will now return to parent club Hoffenheim as both his immediate future and long-term recovery plan are determined.