Haris Tabakovic Injury: Expected Friday, still doubtful

Tabakovic (ankle) has not yet joined the Bosnia and Herzegovina squad's training sessions at Energizer Park in St. Louis, with the striker's arrival expected on Friday but his ability to play at the World Cup remaining in doubt, according to Sportske.

Tabakovic is part of Bosnia's official squad but continues to recover separately, and the coaching staff will have a clearer picture of his availability once he arrives and undergoes assessment from the medical staff on Friday. The third group stage fixture remains the target for his potential return to action, with coach Barbarez hoping the striker can prove his fitness in time to contribute at some point during the tournament.