Haris Tabakovic Injury: Forced off with ankle injury

Tabakovic (ankle) was forced off in the 74th minute of Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim after twisting his ankle, having scored in the first half.

Tabakovic's early exit is a concerning development given that Bosnia and Herzegovina's World Cup campaign begins in June, making the timing of the injury particularly worrying. The striker had put together an impressive campaign on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach, finishing with 13 goals and two assists across 32 Bundesliga appearances before the ankle issue cut his farewell appearance short. He was replaced by Shuto Machino, with the full extent of the injury yet to be confirmed. The results of further examination will be crucial in determining whether Tabakovic can recover in time to represent Bosnia at the World Cup.