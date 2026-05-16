Haris Tabakovic headshot

Haris Tabakovic Injury: Forced off with ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Tabakovic (ankle) was forced off in the 74th minute of Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim after twisting his ankle, having scored in the first half.

Tabakovic's early exit is a concerning development given that Bosnia and Herzegovina's World Cup campaign begins in June, making the timing of the injury particularly worrying. The striker had put together an impressive campaign on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach, finishing with 13 goals and two assists across 32 Bundesliga appearances before the ankle issue cut his farewell appearance short. He was replaced by Shuto Machino, with the full extent of the injury yet to be confirmed. The results of further examination will be crucial in determining whether Tabakovic can recover in time to represent Bosnia at the World Cup.

Haris Tabakovic
Mönchengladbach
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Haris Tabakovic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Haris Tabakovic See More
2026 World Cup Group B Preview: Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group B Preview: Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
26 days ago