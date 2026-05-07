Haris Tabakovic Injury: Late call against Augsburg

Tabakovic (undisclosed) was forced to cut short his training session Wednesday and is a late call for Saturday's clash against Augsburg, with a final decision to be made Friday, according to coach Eugen Polanski. "Haris had to cut short his training yesterday due to a minor injury. He trained at a different intensity today, but for now, he is fit to play. We absolutely need to wait and see what Haris says tomorrow."

Tabakovic returned to training Thursday but was limited to a reduced intensity session, leaving his availability for the weekend uncertain. Manager Eugen Polanski's cautiously optimistic assessment suggests the issue is not considered serious, though the club is unwilling to take any risks before receiving further feedback from the player and medical staff Friday. His inclusion in the starting lineup remains in doubt even if he is cleared to feature, with the coaching staff likely to assess his physical response to the workload before making a final call.