Haris Tabakovic Injury: Likely to join squad before WC

Tabakovic (ankle) could potentially join the Bosnia and Herzegovina squad before their World Cup departure, according to coach Sergej Barbarez, per Reprezentacija. "As for Tabakovic, there are no daily updates, no information, I know that we are on the right track, on time, that we have planned for him to be well. He will most likely join us before the trip, there is an option for him to continue treatment so that we are sure that he is ready."

Tabakovic had been initially ruled out of the World Cup after suffering an ankle fracture during the season finale against Hoffenheim, with a recovery timeline of at least three months casting serious doubt over his participation. The positive update from the coach is an encouraging surprise given the severity of the initial diagnosis, and Bosnia will be hoping their most prolific striker can prove his fitness in time to contribute at the tournament. Tabakovic ends his Gladbach loan campaign with 13 goals and two assists across 32 Bundesliga appearances before the injury struck, and his potential availability would be a significant boost for a side that will rely heavily on his goal-scoring threat throughout the competition.