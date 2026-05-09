Haris Tabakovic Injury: Not available Saturday

Tabakovic (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Augsburg.

Tabakovic has been unable to pass his late fitness test after coach Eugen Polanski confirmed a final decision would be made following Friday's session, with the minor injury that had forced him to cut short Wednesday's training proving too significant to clear in time. The forward had been limited to a reduced intensity session Thursday, and the club ultimately decided against risking him for the Augsburg fixture despite the coach's cautiously optimistic assessment earlier in the week. His availability for the coming fixtures will be monitored closely as the undisclosed issue continues to be assessed.