Haris Tabakovic Injury: Should return before third game

Tabakovic (ankle) has been included in Bosnia and Herzegovina's official 26-man squad submitted to FIFA for the group stage, with his replacement Arjan Malic left out of the final list as coach Sergej Barbarez expects Tabakovic to return before the third match, according to Reprezentacija.

Tabakovic is still recovering from an ankle injury but is progressing well and should be able to return before the third game of the group stage. Arjan Madic had been called up as emergency cover following Tabakovic's ankle fracture but has not been registered for the opening three fixtures, a clear indication that the coaching staff are confident their top striker will be available in time for the later stages of the group phase. Manager Barbarez is planning for Tabakovic to rejoin the squad before the third match, which would be a remarkable comeback story given the severity of the initial diagnosis that had written him off entirely from the tournament.