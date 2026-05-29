Haris Tabakovic Injury: Unlikely for opener

Tabakovic (ankle) is not expected to be ready for Bosnia and Herzegovina's World Cup opener against Canada on June 12 but remains within the planned recovery timeline, with coach Sergej Barbarez confirming the situation will be reassessed once he begins training, according to Reprezentacija. "We will enter the championship with Haris not being ready for the first match and we will continue to see the situation, but he is also within the timeframe we have set. We hope it will remain that way. But the coach is always the measure and when they start training we will say more."

Tabakovic had been written off entirely after suffering an ankle fracture during the Bundesliga season finale, making his continued presence in the squad a remarkable development given the severity of the initial diagnosis. Bosnia will manage his return carefully and the coaching staff will have a clearer picture of his availability for the later stages of the group phase once he begins training with the squad, with the prospect of having their most prolific striker available at some point during the tournament a significant potential boost for coach Barbarez's side.