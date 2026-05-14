Haris Tabakovic headshot

Haris Tabakovic News: Available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Tabakovic (undisclosed) has returned to normal training Wednesday and is available for Saturday's final Bundesliga fixture against Hoffenheim, according to coach Eugen Polanski. "Tabakovic trained normally."

Tabakovic's return is well-timed given the sentimental nature of Saturday's fixture, which will mark his final appearance in a Borussia Monchengladbach shirt for the time being as his loan from Hoffenheim comes to an end. The striker had missed last weekend's match due to the muscular issue before easing back into training earlier in the week. Gladbach have left the door open for a potential return in the future, giving supporters some hope of seeing him back at the club beyond this season.

Haris Tabakovic
Mönchengladbach
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