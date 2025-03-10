Haris Tabakovic News: Bags opening goal

Tabakovic scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus FC Heidenheim.

Tabakovic saw his first start in some time Sunday, with his last coming Dec. 1 against Mainz. He would end up finding the back of the net for the opening goal of the contest, finding the back of the net in the 34th minute. This was his second goal of the season while he also has an assist, although he has only started in three of his 14 appearances this season.