Haris Tabakovic News: Nets one in loss

Tabakovic scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-1 loss against SC Freiburg.

Tabakovic's goal was not enough to get the win on Sunday. He neeted his 11th goal of the season has he continues his strong debut campaign for Gladbach. The forward has scored a total of four goals in the last eight appearances, collecting 17 shots in that span.