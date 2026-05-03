Haris Tabakovic News: Nets winning goal
Tabakovic scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Borussia Dortmund. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.
Tabakovic was active in front of goal and eventually his efforts paid off with a late goal to give Gladbach all three points in this contest. The forward should have a favorable matchup against Augsburg, a team which has conceded 56 goals in 32 Bundesliga games.
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