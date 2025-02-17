Fantasy Soccer
Haris Tabakovic headshot

Haris Tabakovic News: No minutes from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Tabakovic (knee) went unused off the bench during Sunday's 3-1 win over Bremen.

Tabakovic is no longer affected by his knee pain, with the forward seeing a bench spot Sunday. However, he did go unused during the contest, remaining on the bench for the full 90 minutes. He is unlikely to see much time moving forward, only seeing around 450 minutes of play in 16 appearances this season.

Haris Tabakovic
1899 Hoffenheim
