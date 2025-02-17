Haris Tabakovic News: No minutes from bench
Tabakovic (knee) went unused off the bench during Sunday's 3-1 win over Bremen.
Tabakovic is no longer affected by his knee pain, with the forward seeing a bench spot Sunday. However, he did go unused during the contest, remaining on the bench for the full 90 minutes. He is unlikely to see much time moving forward, only seeing around 450 minutes of play in 16 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now