Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Haris Tabakovic headshot

Haris Tabakovic News: Sent on loan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 18, 2025

Tabakovic has been sent on loan to Gladbach from Hoffenheim, according to his parent club.

Tabakovic will see his next season still in Germany but away from his parent club, instead heading to Gladbach for the campaign. This comes after he started in six of his 22 appearances last season, notching three goals and one assist. He could see a similar role while on loan, with the 31-year-old unlikely to take the starting spot immediately.

Haris Tabakovic
Mönchengladbach
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now