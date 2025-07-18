Haris Tabakovic News: Sent on loan

Tabakovic has been sent on loan to Gladbach from Hoffenheim, according to his parent club.

Tabakovic will see his next season still in Germany but away from his parent club, instead heading to Gladbach for the campaign. This comes after he started in six of his 22 appearances last season, notching three goals and one assist. He could see a similar role while on loan, with the 31-year-old unlikely to take the starting spot immediately.