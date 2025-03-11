Harold Fabian Preciado News: Suspended until 2027

Preciado has been given a three-year ban running from March 6, 2024 to March 6, 2027, according to the National Anti-Doping Committee.

Preciado is officially suspended due to his doping case announced in 2024, and he has been released by his last club Santos Laguna. While he could still appeal for a reduction of the punishment, it is unlikely to be granted in the near future. This is a massive blow to the striker's career following a brilliant spell in Liga MX, where he produced 37 goals and 10 assists over 78 matches played (73 starts).