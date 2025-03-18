Harold Osorio Injury: Heading out with NT
Osorio has been called up by El Salvador for the friendly matches against Houston and Pachuca on March 19 and March 22, respectively.
Osorio has feature only one minute in the midfield for Chicago this season but will miss Saturday's match against Vancouver due to the call-up. He should return in time to face Montreal on March 29. His absence will not force a change in the starting XI.
