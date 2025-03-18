Fantasy Soccer
Harold Osorio Injury: Heading out with NT

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Osorio has been called up by El Salvador for the friendly matches against Houston and Pachuca on March 19 and March 22, respectively.

Osorio has feature only one minute in the midfield for Chicago this season but will miss Saturday's match against Vancouver due to the call-up. He should return in time to face Montreal on March 29. His absence will not force a change in the starting XI.

