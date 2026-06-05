Harold Voyer News: Solid defender at Le Mans

Voyer ends the season having been a dependable and consistent presence in Le Mans's defensive unit throughout their promotion-winning campaign, contributing to the defensive solidity that underpinned the club's historic second-place finish in Ligue 2.

Voyer brings reliability, concentration and a no-nonsense defensive approach that gives coach Patrick Videira a trusted option at the back, and his contribution to keeping Le Mans's defensive record strong across the season has been an important factor in their success. Voyer heads into Ligue 1 knowing the quality of opposition will rise sharply, but his experience and consistency make him a dependable option for the club's maiden top-flight campaign.