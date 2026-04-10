Harouna Djibirin Injury: Absent from squad

Djibirin (undisclosed) was left out of the matchday squad and will miss Saturday's fixture against Rennes, the club posted.

Djibirin had been a doubt after picking up a knock during international duty with Cameroon, and his omission from the squad confirms he has not recovered in time. The forward has mainly served as a depth option for Angers this season, so his absence does not significantly disrupt the starting lineup. No timeline has been provided for his return and the club will continue to monitor his condition in the coming days.