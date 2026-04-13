Harouna Djibirin Injury: Ankle injury could end season

Djibirin (ankle) was spotted on crutches with a brace on his ankle after suffering an injury on international duty with Cameroon U23, and could miss the remainder of the season, according to Antoine Raguin of Ouest France.

Djibirin was seen watching the U19 side alongside Prosper Peter and other players over the weekend, the brace and crutches painting a worrying picture about the severity of his ankle injury. The forward has mainly served as a depth option for Angers this season, so his potential season-ending absence is a limited but still unwelcome blow for the SCO as they push through the final fixtures of the campaign. No official timeline has been confirmed yet and the club will await further medical assessment before making any announcements. Djibirin scored two goals and delivered one assist in 15 Ligue 1 appearances (one start) this season.