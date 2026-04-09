Harouna Djibirin Injury: Unlikely against Rennes

Djibirin (undisclosed) is unlikely to be available for Saturday's clash against Rennes after picking up a knock during international duty, with the player set to undergo an examination, according to coach Alexandre Dujeux. "Djibirin also received a knock with the national team and will undergo an examination soon."

Djibirin's received a knock while on international duty with Cameroon and his potential absence is not expected to significantly disrupt Angers' setup given his bench role this season, but the club will want to get a clearer picture on the extent of the issue before making a final call on his involvement at the weekend.