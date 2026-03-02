Harouna Djibirin News: Inks contract extension

Djibirin signed a contract extension with Angers until 2028, according to the club.

Djibirin began his career in Cameroon with Pierre Football Club before signing his first professional contract at Dauphine Academy Football Centre in Douala. He joined Angers in January 2025 and arrived in the summer, making his senior debut in October 2025 against Monaco with a 10-minute cameo before scoring his first club goal against Lens and adding another in a derby win over Nantes. He earned his first start in late January against Paris FC and has 13 appearances, two goals and one assist in all competitions this season, while also earning two caps with Cameroon's U17 side at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.