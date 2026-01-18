Djibirin entered the pitch around the hour mark and provided the assist for Jim Allevinah's stoppage time goal, which was one of Angers' only productive sequences after halftime. His introduction added freshness in midfield and helped Angers push forward in the final moments. The assist was his first of the season and also his first in Ligue 1. Djibirin has been mainly a bench option for the SCO this season but has been very decisive over the past few games, as he has scored two goals and provided one assist in his last four appearances, making him a solid supersub for coach Alexandre Dujeux.