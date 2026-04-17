Harrison Reed Injury: In contention for return
Reed (knee) is questionable for Saturday's match against Brentford, according to manager Marco Silva, per Jack Kelly of Fullhamish.
Reed is looking for a return after he missed the last match due to a knock in his knee, as the midfielder is now questionable and a late call. This is likely to lead to some testing ahead of the match, with the deciding if he can take the field or not. Even if he is fit, a bench spot is only likely for the midfielder, having yet to start in his six appearances all season, a minor factor in the team.
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