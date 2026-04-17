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Harrison Reed Injury: In contention for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Reed (knee) is questionable for Saturday's match against Brentford, according to manager Marco Silva, per Jack Kelly of Fullhamish.

Reed is looking for a return after he missed the last match due to a knock in his knee, as the midfielder is now questionable and a late call. This is likely to lead to some testing ahead of the match, with the deciding if he can take the field or not. Even if he is fit, a bench spot is only likely for the midfielder, having yet to start in his six appearances all season, a minor factor in the team.

Harrison Reed
Fulham
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