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Harrison Reed Injury: Suffers knock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Reed is out for Saturday's match against Liverpool due to a knock in his knee, according to manager Marco Silva, per Jack Kelly of Fullhamish. "[Harrison] will be out after getting a knock in the knee."

Reed is hitting the sidelines with a few other teammates for the time being, as the midfielder has been deemed to have suffered a knock in the knee region. Luckily for the club, this is a minor loss, as he has yet to start in any of his six league appearances this season. With the injury only deemed a knock, they will hope he is out for a short time, giving them more depth from the bench once fit again.

Harrison Reed
Fulham
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