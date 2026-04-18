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Harrison Reed News: Option off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Reed (knee) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Brentford.

Reed passed his late fitness test after manager Marco Silva had listed him as questionable following the knee knock that kept him out of the last match, recovering enough to earn a spot in the squad. The midfielder has yet to start in any of his six appearances this season and figures to continue in his familiar depth role off the bench, with his involvement likely to hinge on how the match unfolds.

Harrison Reed
Fulham
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