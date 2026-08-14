Harry Clarke News: Seals Preston move
Clarke has joined Preston North End on a permanent transfer Friday.
The defender wasn't expected to have a big role for Ipswich in the 2026/27 season, but he should be a regular starter in the Championship. Clarke was part of the Ipswich squad that played in the Premier League in 2024/25 but was limited to just seven appearances.
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