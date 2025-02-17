Harry Kane Injury: Absent from training

Kane was absent from training ahead of Tuesday's match against Celtic, according to manager Vincent Kompany. "It's nothing bad for Harry, but we have very little time to recover. Sometimes you need an extra day. But we'll see how Harry feels tomorrow morning. I assume it's nothing bad."

Kane appears to only be dealing with a minor injury after missing training Monday, although it appears to be a more cautious move, with the issues looking to be minor. This could be a significant loss if he were to miss out, but that appears to be unlikely. The biggest concern will be if he is ready for starting minutes, as he is a regular starter, with Serge Gnabry or Thomas Muller possibly entering the call if the club remains cautious and starts him on the bench.