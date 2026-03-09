Harry Kane Injury: Looks set for UCL action

Kane (calf) is an option for Tuesday's match against Atalanta and should see the start if fully fit, according to manager Vincent Kompany. "Harry had a good training session, but we want to wait and see tomorrow morning how he's come through it. It's important for us he's here and can play a role tomorrow."

Kane was back in training this morning after an absence over the weekend and appears to already be fit again, with the forward set to play Tuesday. It appears he does have a little concern about making sure he is fully fit, likely to be tested ahead of the match to ensure he is good to play. This is a massive return for the club as they look to continue their UCL run, with the forward having eight goals in eight appearances in the competition this campaign.