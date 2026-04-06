Harry Kane Injury: Should be available Tuesday
Kane (ankle) was spotted training normally Monday and is on track to be available for Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid, the club posted.
Kane had been held out of Saturday's Bundesliga clash against Freiburg as a precaution, with Bayern prioritizing his fitness for the European stage all along. The star striker has been spotted training normally during Monday's team training session, which is exactly the news the Bavarians needed heading into what is arguably the biggest fixture of their season. After scoring three goals across his last two appearances before the injury, expect Kane to lead the line from the start against the Merengues if he gets the green light.
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