Harry Kane headshot

Harry Kane Injury: Sidelined with minor issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 11:56am

Kane has been left out of England's match against Japan on Tuesday after picking up a small injury in training, the national team announced.

Kane is reportedly dealing with a minor discomfort but still needs to undergo further assessment ahead of the resumption of club action. The star striker didn't play over the international break after scoring three goals across his last two official games with Bayern. His workloads will likely be managed carefully if he continues to deal with the issue, prioritizing the UCL quarter-final clashes against Real Madrid in mid-April. With Nicolas Jackson suspended for the next league game, an attacking midfielder such as Lennart Karl could have to be deployed up front if Kane is forced to miss time.

Harry Kane
Bayern Munich
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