Harry Kane Injury: Sidelined with minor issue
Kane has been left out of England's match against Japan on Tuesday after picking up a small injury in training, the national team announced.
Kane is reportedly dealing with a minor discomfort but still needs to undergo further assessment ahead of the resumption of club action. The star striker didn't play over the international break after scoring three goals across his last two official games with Bayern. His workloads will likely be managed carefully if he continues to deal with the issue, prioritizing the UCL quarter-final clashes against Real Madrid in mid-April. With Nicolas Jackson suspended for the next league game, an attacking midfielder such as Lennart Karl could have to be deployed up front if Kane is forced to miss time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harry Kane See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List7 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets for Wednesday, March 18: Picks, Predictions & Odds14 days ago
-
Game Previews
Manchester United vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW3018 days ago
-
Game Previews
Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW2927 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harry Kane See More